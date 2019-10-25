National

Hokuriku Shinkansen resumes full Tokyo-Kanazawa route after damage from Typhoon Hagibis

JIJI, Kyodo

The Hokuriku Shinkansen resumed services on its entire route connecting Tokyo Station and Kanazawa Station in Ishikawa Prefecture on Friday after a suspension forced by Typhoon Hagibis.

It was the first time in 13 days that a direct service connected the two terminal stations.

The daily number of Hokuriku Shinkansen passengers is believed to have plummeted from the average of 51,300 before the powerful typhoon hit central to northeastern Japan on Oct. 12-13.

The Hokuriku Shinkansen operators of the Japan Railways Group hope that the resumption of the entire line will bring back tourists and business passengers.

According to operator East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, damage to the power supply equipment for signal systems made it impossible to resume services on a section between Nagano Station and Joetsu-Myoko Station immediately after the typhoon. Hokuriku Shinkansen services including on the central Japan section had been suspended from Oct. 12 to prepare for the 19th named storm of the year.

Typhoon Hagibis also caused 10 12-car Hokuriku Shinkansen trains to be inundated at a train yard in the city of Nagano, rendering them unusable.

The damaged trains make up a third of the total fleet of Hokuriku Shinkansen train cars. But direct services between Tokyo and Kanazawa will be restored within Friday to 96 percent of the level prior to the typhoon.

At Tokyo Station, many travelers were seen lining up at the shinkansen platform on Friday morning.

“I thought getting to Toyama would be impossible after seeing images of the trains submerged in water, but I’m glad that they’ve resumed operations,” said Takehisa Hatano, 40, who was on his way to his home prefecture of Toyama to take part in a marathon event there on Sunday.

Another passenger at Kanazawa Station said she canceled her plans to fly to Tokyo and opted for the shinkansen as services were resumed.

“I didn’t think they’d resume this quickly,” said Shinobu Fukushima, 40, heading to Tokyo on a Kagayaki train. “I’m happy because it’s a hassle to get to the airport.”

West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, the other Hokuriku Shinkansen operator, will continue to run express services between Kanazawa Station and Maibara Station in Shiga Prefecture with nine-car trains instead of the standard six-car trains for the time being.

The number of express train cars on the section was increased to handle passengers seeking to travel between Kanazawa and Tokyo via the Tokaido Shinkansen, which connects Maibara and Tokyo.

Staff from Japanese inns welcome tourists at Nagano Station on Friday as the Hokuriku Shinkansen resumed services on its entire route between Tokyo and Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, for the first time since it was suspended on Oct. 12. | KYODO

