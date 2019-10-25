Diamond worth ¥200 million stolen from exhibition in Yokohama

A diamond with a market value of ¥200 million ($1.8 million) was stolen from a convention facility in Yokohama, police said Thursday.

The 50-carat loose diamond was on display as part of a jewelry exhibition at Pacifico Yokohama in the waterfront area of the city, according to the police.

They said an employee of the company providing the diamond noticed around 6 p.m. that the stone was missing and its display case was apparently unlocked.

As the company said the diamond was in the case at around 5 p.m., the police believe it was stolen during the following hour.