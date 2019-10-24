National / Politics

Japan's trade minister Isshu Sugawara in hot seat for allegedly breaking election law

Kyodo

Trade minister Isshu Sugawara came under pressure Thursday after a weekly magazine reported that his secretary offered condolence money in a possible violation of the country’s election laws.

Both ruling and opposition party lawmakers stepped up calls for Sugawara, who only assumed his Cabinet post in September, to address the allegations reported by the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine.

“If the report is true, it constitutes a clear violation of the Public Offices Election Law. We’d like to urge him to demonstrate his accountability,” Kazuhiro Haraguchi, the Diet affairs chief of the Democratic Party for the People, told a news conference.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the minister “should explain it as necessary,” without elaborating.

According to the magazine, Sugawara’s secretary offered ¥20,000 in condolence money to the bereaved family of a supporter in his Tokyo district in mid-October. His office also sent funeral flowers to multiple bereaved families this year, the magazine reported.

The law bans politicians from making donations to voters in their home districts. Politicians are, however, allowed to offer money personally at ceremonies such as weddings and funerals.

There are growing calls in the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito for Sugawara to swiftly explain what happened.

“If he didn’t abide by the law, we can’t defend him,” a senior Komeito lawmaker said.

Speaking to reporters Thursday evening, Sugawara said he will seek to explain the matter Friday during a Diet session.

The report could come as a headache for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has entrusted Sugawara with overseeing trade and industrial policies.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Junichiro Hironaka, a lawyer in the legal team representing former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, attends a news conference at the Tokyo District Court on Thursday.
Defense team accuses Tokyo prosecutors of colluding with Nissan and Japan to get Ghosn
The legal team representing former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn criticized prosecutors in court filings revealed Thursday, alleging that they had engaged in "multiple acts of illegal p...
Environment-friendly stainless steel straws are used at a cafe in Sapporo on Oct. 15.
Reusable straws catching on in Japan but yet to see popular groundswell
For some, an ocean full of plastic is the last straw. That's why a growing number of environmentally concerned restaurants in Japan are doing away with single-use plastic straws in favor ...
In this May 23, 1943, photo, an American soldier guards a Japanese internment camp at Manzanar, California. A human skeleton retrieved from California's second-highest mountain, Mount Williamson, in October may be the remains of a Japanese-American man who died in 1945 as part of a fishing party from the Manzanar internment camp.
Bones on California mountain may be lost remains of Japanese American WWII internee
A skeleton recently found on California's second-highest mountain could be the remains of a Japanese American man who disappeared from an internment camp in 1945 during the waning days of World ...

, , , , ,