Japan Display Inc. said Wednesday it will receive further financial support from Apple to shore up its finances. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Japan Display to receive faster payments from Apple as additional financial support

Kyodo

Japan Display Inc. said Wednesday it will receive further financial support from Apple Inc. and other clients, as part of efforts to quell concerns over its financing arrangements.

The ailing display maker said the U.S. tech giant will speed up payments to Japan Display for its products. The move has effectively helped it secure up to ¥40 billion ($370 million) since November last year.

This latest lifeline comes after Japan Display said last month that Apple would provide it with $200 million, doubling the amount previously announced.

“I would like to declare concerns over our financing are cleared,” Japan Display President Minoru Kikuoka told reporters while reiterating the company would mark profits in the third quarter through December, thanks to job cuts conducted earlier in the year.

Japan Display had agreed to receive a capital injection of up to ¥80 billion from a consortium of China’s Harvest Tech Management Co. and Hong Kong’s Oasis Management Co., but last month Harvest withdrew from the rescue framework.

In the April-June period, Japan Display logged a group net loss of ¥83.27 billion and slipped into negative net worth amid falling demand for smartphones.

In the last fiscal year, which ended in March, the company incurred a group net loss for the fifth consecutive year, hit by declining demand from Apple.

Japan Display was established in 2012 through the merger of the display operations of Sony Corp., Hitachi Ltd. and Toshiba Corp., with support from state-backed fund INCJ Ltd.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Cars at the port of Yokohama
Cars and auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row
Automobiles and car parts comprise 60 percent of the roughly ¥150 billion ($1.38 billion) a year in Japanese trade affected by the protracted trade war between the United States and Chi...
Image Not Available
Resona group banks launch Kansai revitalization team
Four banks in the Resona Holdings Inc. group have set up a project to expand business relations with small companies and revitalize the local economy in the Kansai region, Resona Bank Vice Presiden...
Image Not Available
Japan's factory activity falls to weakest level since 2016
The nation's factory activity fell to the lowest level in three years, adding to concerns over the impact of a delayed pickup in the global economy as the Bank of Japan concludes a review on the ec...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan Display Inc. said Wednesday it will receive further financial support from Apple to shore up its finances. | KYODO

, ,