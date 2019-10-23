A police armored vehicle sprays tear gar at anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Santiago Tuesday. Chile has been facing days of unrest, triggered by a relatively minor increase in subway fares. The protests have shaken a nation noted for economic stability over the past decades, which has seen steadily declining poverty despite persistent high rates of inequality. | AP

Death toll in Chile protests rises to 15 after violent clashes

AP

SANTIAGO – Chile’s government says that 15 people have been killed in five days of rioting, arson and violent clashes that have almost paralyzed the South American country.

Officials confirmed the death toll Tuesday even as Chileans formed long lines at supermarkets.

Many stores, subway stations and banks were burned, damaged or looted over the weekend, and some people have reported problems getting cash at ATMs.

About half of Chile’s 16 regions remain under an emergency decree and some are under military curfew.

The unrest was sparked by a relatively minor increase in subway fares. But it spread nationwide, fueled by simmering frustration by many Chileans who say that they are not sharing in the country’s advances.

President Sebastian Pinera is meeting with his administration and the opposition Tuesday to explore solutions.

