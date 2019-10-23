An outdoor screen in Tokyo's Shinjuku district displays a live broadcast of Emperor Naruhito proclaiming his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

National

To preserve Japan's male imperial line, LDP group proposes grafting collateral branches back on

Kyodo

A conservative group in Japan’s ruling party on Wednesday finalized a proposal to allow men from cut-off collateral branches of the imperial family to rejoin it in order to ensure stable male succession.

The proposals, to be submitted to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, were crafted as the number of successors to the chrysanthemum throne continues to dwindle.

The 1947 Imperial Household Law stipulates that only males in the family’s male line can ascend to the throne. With Emperor Naruhito freshly enthroned, the family now has only three such heirs: the emperor’s younger brother, Crown Prince Akishino, 53; the prince’s son, Prince Hisahito, 13; and the emperor’s uncle Prince Hitachi, 83.

To sustain the imperial family, the Liberal Democratic Party group came up with ideas such as letting unmarried men in the former branches marry into or be adopted by the family.

The group has suggested creating a law on this as an emergency measure, instead of revising the Imperial Household Law.

The emperor has a daughter — Princess Aiko, 17 — and there are other females in the family, but the Imperial Household Law requires women to abandon their imperial status after marrying commoners.

The group opposes allowing women to remain imperial family members after marriage.

The proposals came after the 59-year-old emperor proclaimed his enthronement on Tuesday before some 2,000 guests, including dignitaries from about 190 countries and international organizations.

He became Japan’s 126th emperor on May 1, the day after his father, former Emperor Akihito, stepped down — the first emperor to do so in 200 years.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes alongside Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as they inspect the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carrier Kaga, docked at the MSDF base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, in May.
Constitution seen as highest hurdle for proposed SDF mission to Middle East
The government faces a series of challenges dispatching Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East, in particular whether such activities would be consistent with the Constitution in the event of their...
Mika Nishiyama and lead lawyer Kenichi Ido hold a news conference in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, on Wednesday after prosecutors decided not to argue against her acquittal.
Former assistant nurse set to be acquitted in retrial of 2003 Shiga hospital murder case
A former assistant nurse convicted of murdering a patient in 2003 is expected to be found not guilty in a retrial, her lawyers said Wednesday, after prosecutors decided not to argue against her ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan shake hands Wednesday at the State Guesthouse in Tokyo.
Abe calls for peaceful resolution of Hong Kong crisis in meeting with China vice president
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed on Wednesday his "deep concern" over unrest in Hong Kong and called for its peaceful resolution, in a meeting with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan. Amid vi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An outdoor screen in Tokyo's Shinjuku district displays a live broadcast of Emperor Naruhito proclaiming his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,