Honda's newest innovations

“The Power of Dreams” is turning visions into reality at Tokyo Motor Show 2019. Honda Motor Co.’s comprehensive lineup is an eclectic mix of innovative and historical that features motorcycles, automobiles, power products and energy-efficient concept models.

The exhibition space has been outfitted with a variety of user experience-oriented installations designed to be fun for the whole family. Front and center is an enormous moving screen that incorporates a little audiovisual magic to provide highly realistic demonstrations of Honda’s many products and services.

Visitors to the exhibition’s two-wheeled vehicle section will be the first in the world to get an up-close and official look at the CT125, Honda’s latest concept scooter that takes cues from the internationally lauded Honda Super Cub.

CT125

Making a Japan debut will be the CRF1100L Africa Twin and CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES motorcycles — both of which have been equipped with dual clutch transmissions — as well as the ADV150 minibike.

The four-wheeled section is also showing off a few fresh rides of its own. In addition to the world premiere of the newly designed fourth-generation Fit series, Honda is unveiling its 2020 Accord model and its recently developed “Honda e” pure electric vehicle, capable of traveling roughly 219 kilometers on a single charge.

Other sneak peeks include the gently remodeled Freed series, the NSX hybrid sports series, the N-BOX series — ranked No. 1 in new light motor vehicle sales in Japan for the last four years running — and other commercially available models.

For racing enthusiasts, Honda has put together a few commemorative exhibitions celebrating 60 years of motorcycle World Championship racing and enduring sales of the brand’s iconic CB series. It’s the perfect opportunity to see the historic path Honda has tread and the many exciting possibilities that lie just down the road.

Download the PDF of this Tokyo Motor Show 2019 Special