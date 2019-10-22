In pictures: Emperor Naruhito's journey to the Chrysanthemum throne

Crown Prince Naruhito and Emperor Akihito at the Chowa Den building in the Imperial Palace on Dec. 23. | KYODO





(From left) Crown Prince Akihito, Prince Akishino, Prince Naruhito, Princess Sayako and Crown Princess Michiko in November 1972. | KYODO

Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako with their daughter, Princess Aiko, on the grounds of the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo on Nov. 19, 2002. | IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY / VIA KYODO

Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako with other guests following the coronation of Dutch King Willem-Alexander at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on April 30, 2013. | POOL / VIA AP / VIA KYODO

Prince Naruhito in traditional attire to celebrate his coming of age in February 1980. | KYODO

Prince Naruhito and U.S. President Ronald Reagan at the White House on Oct. 11, 1985. | AP / VIA KYODO

Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako speak with individuals affected by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami at a temporary housing facility in Shichigahama, Miyagi Prefecture, on Aug. 20, 2013. | KYODO

Crown Prince Naruhito delivers a speech at the World Water Forum in Brasilia on March 19, 2018. | KYODO

