In pictures: Emperor Naruhito's journey to the Chrysanthemum throne

- Traditional styles adapt to changing times
- Emperor Naruhito will formally declare his ascension as Japan's 126th monarch in front of about 2,000 leaders and representatives from over 170 countries and regions at the Imperial Palace on Tuesd...
- Old friend details life with Emperor Naruhito
- Meeting Emperor Naruhito in person is a limited opportunity for regular people, a majority of whom have only seen his solemn expression at ceremonies or gentle smile at receptions. However, Andrew ...