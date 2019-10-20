National

North Korean ships suspected of smuggling made repeated port calls in Japan, data show

Kyodo

Vessels involved in North Korea’s export of coal, which is banned under U.N. resolutions, have made repeated port calls in Japan, possibly as a way of evading the embargo, data obtained by Kyodo News showed Sunday.

Such vessels have made over 100 port calls in Japan since the U.N. Security Council banned North Korean coal exports in August 2017 following a series of ballistic missile tests in violation of earlier resolutions, records from private firms that track shipping and the Japan Coast Guard showed.

The vessels, many of which are Panamanian-flagged, visited Russia and China before or after they came to ports in northern and northeastern Japan, in a possible attempt to disguise the origin of their cargoes.

South Korea began cracking down on Pyongyang’s coal shipments to the country in August 2018, prohibiting 10 vessels used to carry coal — the reclusive state’s biggest foreign currency earner — from entering its ports. Since then, six of them have come to Japan, with one changing its name and registration.

Port inspections of the vessels did not find any banned materials, according to the coast guard, though experts say such ships often appear to be engaged in legitimate operations and smuggled cargoes are not easy to find.

Japan’s special law for regulating Pyongyang’s shipping only applies to North Korean-flagged vessels.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference Friday in Tokyo where he announced Japan is considering the dispatch of Self-Defense Force ships to the Gulf of Oman.
Japan mulls assigning two SDF vessels to new Middle East mission
Japan may assign two Self-Defense Force vessels to help protect Middle East waterways as part of a dispatch plan under consideration, according to a government source . Chief Cabinet Secr...
Office worker Shintaro Kono (second from left) and other volunteers form a bucket line to remove mud Sunday from a flood-hit house in the town of Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture, to help the clean-up effort after Typhoon Hagibis.
Abe vows 'all-out' effort for Japan typhoon victims during tour of disaster-hit areas
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Sunday that the government will make an all-out effort to get the lives of disaster-hit residents back to normal, reiterating that he plans to compile a quick reli...
Image Not Available
Fukuoka forks out to modify prefectural assembly building ahead of April nationwide smoking ban
With rules banning indoor smoking set to take effect in April under the revised Health Promotion Law, the Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly decided to set up smoking areas in its building from Oct. 1. ...

, ,