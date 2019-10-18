Flooded houses and streets are shown in Motomiya, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday in this photo taken by a local resident. | KYODO

National

Typhoon Hagibis earns 'specified' disaster designation to expedite aid, relief measures

JIJI

The Cabinet adopted an ordinance Friday designating Typhoon Hagibis an extraordinary “specified” disaster so that the people and businesses affected by the storm can be given special treatment.

“We believe the designation will help ease anxiety among victims,” disaster management minister Ryota Takeda told a news conference.

The designation, made under a relevant special law, took effect immediately, providing such benefits as extended expiration dates for renewing driver’s licenses and restaurant permits.

The 19th named storm of the year caused widespread damage, mostly through flooding and landslides, in eastern and central Japan last weekend.

It was the sixth natural disaster to be earn the designation, following the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake in Kobe, the 2004 Chuetsu region temblor in Niigata, the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami mainly in Tohoku, the two Kumamoto quakes in 2016, and the 2018 torrential rain disaster in western Japan.

The designation is made for extraordinary and severe disasters that destroy or damage a great number of houses and disrupt transport and vital services in widespread areas.

Specific support measures related to Typhoon Hagibis will be announced by the relevant government agencies and ministries later.

The government also plans to designate Typhoon Hagibis as an extremely serious disaster covered by greater state financial aid for the restoration of damaged facilities such as farmland and roads.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Damage from a landslide is shown on National Highway 41 in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday. The section was scheduled for use in cycling races for the 2020 Olympics.
Landslides damage 2020 Olympic road race cycling course in Kanagawa
The Sagamihara Municipal Government on Thursday said part of the Olympic cycling road race course has been hit by landslides along National Highway 413 in Kanagawa Prefecture. The landsli...
Volunteers help clean a house hit by powerful Typhoon Hagibis on Thursday in Motomiya, Fukushima Prefecture, on Thursday.
At least 25,000 hectares flooded by Hagibis, surpassing last year's deadly west Japan floods
At least 25,000 hectares on Honshu were confirmed flooded after deadly Typhoon Hagibis devastated 10 prefectures with record-breaking rainfall and strong winds last weekend, the government said....
The MSDF destroyer Kurama leads a naval review off Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, in October 2015.
Japan's SDF to head for Mideast waters, but Tokyo steers clear of U.S.-led coalition
Japan plans to dispatch Self-Defense Forces ships and patrol planes to the Gulf of Oman, the northern Arabian Sea and the eastern part of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, but will not join a U.S.-led coal...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Flooded houses and streets are shown in Motomiya, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday in this photo taken by a local resident. | KYODO

, , ,