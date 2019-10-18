Over 23,000 hectares of Japan flooded by deadly Typhoon Hagibis

At least 25,000 hectares of the main island of Honshu have been confirmed to be flooded after a deadly typhoon hit with record-breaking rainfall and strong winds last weekend, the government said.

The total flooded area caused by Typhoon Hagibis surpassed the 18,500 hectares affected after last year’s torrential rain disaster in western Japan, which killed more than 200 people.

While repair work continues, the country needs to stay cautious as the weather agency warned Friday of a secondary disaster in wide areas of the country due to expected heavy downpours over the weekend.

In the 24 hours to 6 a.m. Saturday, rainfall of up to 120 millimeters is expected in Shizuoka Prefecture, where Typhoon Hagibis made landfall last weekend, 100 millimeters in the Kanto-Koshin region covering Tokyo and 50 millimeters in the northeastern parts of the Tohoku region, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The agency warned even small amounts of rain can raise the risk of flooding and mudslides in the affected areas, and urged people to remain on alert.

Hagibis caused rivers to overflow and left more than 100 embankments collapsed.

It claimed the lives of at least 78 people and left more than a dozen missing and some 2,400 homes partially or completely destroyed, according to government data.

The infrastructure ministry said it expects to finish the emergency repair work of collapsed embankments at 12 locations along seven rivers by Monday.

The work involves placing concrete blocks on the embankments and piling soil over them, as well as using sandbags and tarps to enhance their strength and durability.

The ministry aims to fully rebuild the embankments by around June next year after local bureaus set up panels of experts to review construction methods.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, more than 4,000 people were sheltering at evacuation centers in 11 prefectures.

Temperatures dropped to the season’s lows in hard-hit northeastern Japan, leaving many evacuees weary after sleeping on thin mats at shelters for days.

“It was cold. I couldn’t sleep well as I also worried whether I can return home,” said 56-year-old Tomoko Yamaki at an evacuation center in the town of Marumori in Miyagi Prefecture, which logged a low of 4.6 Celsius on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Fukushima Prefecture the same day, where 27 deaths have been confirmed, the highest among the country’s provinces, and met with the affected at an evacuation center in the city of Koriyama.

Abe’s government has decided to disburse about ¥710 million from ¥500 billion in reserves set aside under the fiscal 2019 budget. It is also considering compiling an extra budget to finance reconstruction, according to officials.

While 31,000 Self-Defense Forces personnel have been mobilized, the Defense Ministry has decided to dispatch an additional 200 reserve members as the affected areas need more hands to help distribute supplies, providing baths and other support for an extended period of time.

It was the first time reserve members have been summoned since 2011, when northeastern Japan was hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami.

The government also said Friday that the typhoon caused at least ¥38.3 billion in damage to agricultural industries.

The amount could climb further as the ministry is still trying to grasp the full extent of the damage.

The ministry made the estimate based on reports from 34 of the country’s 47 prefectures.

Among the most affected regions, apple and plum orchards in Nagano and Fukushima Prefectures were inundated. Livestock and rice farmers were also hit hard in central, eastern and northeastern regions, according to the ministry.

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Taku Eto told reporters he intends to visit disaster-hit areas soon and “explain relief measures to support reconstruction efforts.”