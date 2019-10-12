Japan justice minister alerts foreign nationals over typhoon via online video

Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai has been alerting foreign residents in Japan over very powerful Typhoon Hagibis in an English video message posted online.

“We’d like foreign nationals in Japan to collect information” on the typhoon using an app called “Safety tips” and the Japan National Tourism Organization’s “Japan Safe Travel” official Twitter account, he said in the video, which has been viewed more than 10,000 times by Saturday morning.

He noted that the app provides information in 11 languages — Japanese, English, Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, Indonesian, Tagalog and Nepalese.

The app gives various life-saving information, including a flow chart of actions that should be taken in times of a disaster, the minister said. He called on foreign residents to download the app.

“We highly recommend you to take precautions during the superstorm.”

Kawai, who supervises the Immigration Services Agency, uploaded the video Thursday. Kawai said he hopes that as many foreign nationals as possible will watch the video, indicating that he wants it to be spread widely.

Typhoon Hagibis is expected to make landfall in the central or eastern Japan regions Saturday night.