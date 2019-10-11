A man wearing military clothes speaks during an indigenous assembly to protest Ecuador President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito Thursday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Indigenous protesters hold police after five are killed in Ecuador clashes

AFP-JIJI

QUITO – Indigenous groups in Ecuador seized eight police officers Thursday amid protests over fuel price hikes that officials said have so far killed five people, including an indigenous leader.

The uniformed officers, including a woman, were seized during a tense standoff in Quito and put on display before an angry crowd at the capital’s House of Culture, where indigenous groups taking part in the protests are camped.

President Lenin Moreno was expected to resume talks with indigenous leaders after a week of protests against fuel price hikes escalated into deadly clashes and disrupted oil output.

Street battles between the mostly indigenous demonstrators and security forces have marred mass protests against the fuel hikes in Quito over the past two days.

The dead include Inocencio Tucumbi, an indigenous leader from the Andean province of Cotopaxi, the Ombudsman’s office said in a statement.

“We are calling on the national government to eradicate violence and guarantee the exercise of the right to social protest in a peaceful manner,” it said.

The first victim was hit by a vehicle on Sunday in the southern province of Azuay, and the other four all died during clashes in Quito.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Tarrant County, Texas, Sheriff Bill Waybourn, accompanied by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matt Albence, speaks in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington Thursday.
ICE, sheriff say immigration ruling against using database for 'detainer' arrest bids threatens p...
The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday criticized a judge's ruling barring his agency from relying solely on databases that have at times led to the wrongful de...
Jeffrey Manzanares, 33, lies in the intensive care unit of the University of Utah Hospital while being treated for vaping injury and other lung infections in Salt Lake City, Utah, in September in this photo provided Thursday.
Number of people killed by vaping in U.S. since March hits 26
Twenty-six people have died from illnesses associated with e-cigarette use since March, U.S. health authorities said Thursday, while some 1,300 have suffered lung injuries linked to vaping. Offi...
Alexanda Amon Kotey (left) and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were allegedly among four British jihadis who made up a brutal Islamic State cell dubbed "The Beatles," speak during an interview with The Associated Press at a security center in Kobani, Syria, last year. The men said their home country's revoking of their citizenship denies them a fair trial. "The Beatles" terror cell is believed to have captured, tortured and killed hostages including American, British and Japanese journalists and aid workers.
U.S. to hand over to Iraq 50 Islamic State prisoners evacuated from Syria, including the beheadin...
The U.S. will hand over to Iraqi authorities nearly 50 Islamic State members who were transferred from Syria in recent days, two Iraqi intelligence officials said Thursday. The officials said th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man wearing military clothes speaks during an indigenous assembly to protest Ecuador President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito Thursday. | REUTERS Police officers detained by anti-government protesters are forced to remove their boots on the stage at the Casa de Cultura in Quito Thursday. Indigenous demonstrators in Ecuador are holding captive at least eight police officers following anti-government protests. | AP Demonstrators run away after being dispersed by the police during a protest against elimination of fuel subsidies announced by President Lenin Moreno, in Quito Thursday. Moreno announced the end to fuel subsidies and said Tuesday night that he will send congress a proposal to overhaul taxes and labor rules as a way to revitalize the economy. | AP

, , ,