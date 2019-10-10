Leader of Canada's Conservatives Andrew Scheer campaigns for the upcoming election near the U.S. border with Canada in Hemmingford, Quebec, Wednesday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Canada's Conservatives pledge to limit illegal border crossings from U.S. by migrants

Reuters

HEMMINGFORD, QUEBEC – Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer pledged on Wednesday that if elected his party would take steps to limit illegal border crossings by migrants who first travel to the United States and then proceed to Canada.

The Conservatives would “prioritize newcomers from violent and dangerous countries, and restore Canadians’ faith in an immigration system that has served this country so well for so long,” Scheer said at a press conference in Hemmingford, Quebec.

Since 2004, the Safe Third Country Agreement has required immigrants to make refugee claims in the first country they arrive. If a person arrives in Canada by unregulated means from the United States, they can apply for refugee status in Canada.

Scheer pledged to close a loophole that allows immigrants to seek asylum if they cross the border into Canada at an unofficial point of entry, such as Roxham Road in Quebec, which was once a footpath from New York state known for its use by migrants.

Scheer acknowledged Canada is not subject to the “same migratory pressures as other countries in the world.”

Canadians go to the polls on Oct 21 and the Conservatives are currently tied in national polls with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. Scheer’s party also faces competition for votes from the newly formed right-wing People’s Party of Canada, which favors cutting immigration levels by two-thirds.

Canada received its highest number of refugee claims in 2018 since record-keeping began three decades ago, according to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRBC). The loophole in the agreement has been partly blamed.

Trudeau has not proposed any changes in immigration policy, but said at a Wednesday press conference “there are no shortcuts” in Canada’s immigration system.

Irregular border crossings into Canada fell to less than 7,000 in the first six months of 2019 from almost 12,000 in the same period of 2018, according to IRBC data.

Scheer said confidence in the immigration system was falling because of Trudeau. One survey, published in June by Canadian research firm Leger, found 67 percent of Canadians supported limiting immigration. But immigration is not polling as a major issue in the election, and studies from the Pew Research Center and the OECD in August found Canada has a high level of support for welcoming immigrants compared to global trends.

“For Canadians to have faith in the immigration system, the rules have to be followed, and the laws have to be enforced,” Scheer said.

When asked about the possibility of renegotiating the agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made limiting immigration a top priority, Scheer said he preferred to work “through partnership” but added “there are other tools available.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows County Assessor Paul Petersen, who has been indicted in an adoption fraud case. Petersen is accused of arranging for dozens of pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to come to the U.S. to give their children up for adoption. Utah also has charged him with 11 felony counts, including human smuggling, sale of a child and communications fraud.
Arizona assessor charged with human smuggling over scam to bring in pregnant Marshallese to sell ...
The assessor of Arizona's most populous county has been accused of human smuggling in an adoption fraud scheme that brought dozens of pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to the U.S. to give up...
An eldery woman holds a stone during clashes with riot police in Quito as thousands march against Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno's decision to slash fuel subsidies, on Wednesday. Unions and other groups alongside thousands of farmers and indigenous people are expected in the streets of Quito.
Indigenous-led Ecuador national strike ups pressure on defiant Moreno
Indigenous-led protesters began a national strike in Ecuador on Wednesday after President Lenin Moreno refused to step down or overturn anti-austerity measures that have triggered the worst unrest ...
The father of Harry Dunn, Tim Dunn, leaves the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, where the family members met British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Wednesday . Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in a road accident Aug. 27, thought to involve an American diplomat's wife who left the country under diplomatic Immunity after reportedly becoming a suspect in the fatal crash.
U.K.'s Johnson urges Trump to reconsider allowing diplomatic immunity for suspect in fatal car crash
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider a decision to let a U.S. diplomat's wife use diplomatic immunity after her involvement in a fatal car crash, Dow...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Leader of Canada's Conservatives Andrew Scheer campaigns for the upcoming election near the U.S. border with Canada in Hemmingford, Quebec, Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , , ,