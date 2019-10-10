An environmentalist holds a sign that reads in Portuguese "Nature at Risk: Against the Abrolhos Threatening Oil Auction" during a protest over the opening of the area near the Abrolhos National Park for oil exploration, as Brazil's environment minister, Ricardo Salles, speaks to the Environment Committee of the House of Representatives, in Brasilia Wednesday. | AP

World

Brazil minister points finger at Venezuela over oil spills along coastline

AP

RIO DE JANEIRO – The oil that has been polluting Brazil’s northeastern beaches since early September is likely coming from Venezuela, according to a report by Brazil’s state oil company cited by the country’s environment minister.

The oil sludge has now reached 61 municipalities in nine Brazilian states, contaminating over 130 beaches, in what Brazilian officials have called an “unheard of” disaster.

The oil “very probably comes from Venezuela, as says the Petrobras study,” Brazilian environment minister Ricardo Salles told members of the lower house of Congress’ environmental commission.

Salles said the oil was transported on a foreign boat navigating close to the Brazilian coast but stressed that the cause of the spill remained unknown.

The minister said the oil had been particularly hard to track as it lay under the surface of the water and couldn’t be easily detected from planes.

Testifying in congress Tuesday, Petrobras President Roberto Castello Branco called the spills a “very worrying disaster” with no signs of receding.

Petrobras has been helping authorities in investigating the origin of the mysterious oil sludge.

As of late Monday, authorities had retrieved over 130 tons of sludge, which has killed at least seven turtles.

Environmental experts fear the oil will damage coral and marine life.

In Sergipe state, authorities declared a state of emergency and recommend swimmers as well as fishermen to stay away from the polluted beaches.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Power lines are seen against a smoky landscape last November near Pulga, California, east of Paradise. Rolling blackouts affecting up to 800,000 customers began Wednesday in parts of California as a utility switched off power because of hot, windy weather that raises the risk of wildfires.
Rolling blackouts as California utility turns off power to millions to prevent wildfires
Rolling blackouts set to affect millions of Californians began Wednesday as a utility company started switching off power to an unprecedented number of households in the face of hot, windy weather ...
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on "transparency in Federal guidance and enforcement" in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Wednesday in Washington.
Unlike Trump's other apparent scattershot foreign policy ploys, Syria-Kurds move gets results — q...
The U.S. must escape the "Endless Wars" in the Middle East, President Donald Trump repeatedly declares. Mission accomplished, at least in the shortest of short terms. When on Wednesday Turkey attac...
Attorney General for the Eastern District of Virginia G. Zachary Terwilliger (right), accompanied by Assistant United States Attorney Danya Atiyeh, takes a question from a reporter after announcing the arrest of Henry Kyle Frese, a Defense Intelligence Agency official charged with leaking classified information to two journalists, including one he was dating, during a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday,.
U.S. arrests counterterrorism analyst over leaks to journalists
A counterterrorism analyst with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested on Wednesday over charges he had leaked classified materials about a foreign country's weapons system to two journa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An environmentalist holds a sign that reads in Portuguese "Nature at Risk: Against the Abrolhos Threatening Oil Auction" during a protest over the opening of the area near the Abrolhos National Park for oil exploration, as Brazil's environment minister, Ricardo Salles, speaks to the Environment Committee of the House of Representatives, in Brasilia Wednesday. | AP

, , , , , ,