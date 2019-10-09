National

Typhoon Hagibis puts Tokyo area in its sights after rapid intensification in the Pacific

by Daniel Traylor

Staff Writer

Typhoon Hagibis, a violent storm that the U.S. military’s forecasting agency has put on par with a Category 5 hurricane, is approaching Japan’s main island of Honshu after a rapid intensification in the Pacific — and it could make a direct pass over the Kanto region this weekend.

The storm — which was tracking near the Mariana Islands as of Wednesday morning — is forecast to continue moving toward Honshu, weakening only slightly before a possible landfall on Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The storm’s exact path remains unclear, and turns to the west toward central Japan or east toward the sea are among the possibilities.

However, its large size means that areas not facing a direct hit could still be significantly impacted.

While exact figures about the storm’s strength differ by agency, there is no doubt that Hagibis is a dangerous typhoon that could cause serious damage, impact public transportation networks and disrupt events — including the Rugby World Cup.

The Meteorological Agency rates the storm as “violent,” its highest classification, and observes sustained winds of 198 kph. The U.S. military’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center, observing higher sustained winds of 259 kph, sees Hagibis as a Category 5-equivalent supertyphoon.

The agency’s forecast shows the storm peaking in intensity on Wednesday before undergoing a slight weakening. As it approaches Japan this weekend — whether it makes landfall or curves out to sea — it could still be ranked by the agency as “very strong,” its second-highest rating. That would put it on par in terms of landfall-intensity with last year’s Typhoon Jebi, which hit the Kansai region, and September’s Typhoon Faxai, which caused widespread damage in the Kanto area.

According to the agency, the central pressure of the typhoon fell by 77 hectopascals to 915 by 6 p.m. Monday over the previous 24 hours. Such a rapid fall in pressure, which makes a typhoon even more powerful, is very rare, NHK quoted an expert as saying. The storm’s pressure was forecast to fall further to 905 hectopascals on Wednesday evening, according to the agency.

An image captured by the Himawari-8 weather satellite shows Typhoon Hagibis located in the south of Japan as of 9 a.m. Wednesday. | KYODO This map from the Meteorological Agency shows the projected course of Typhoon No. 19, which is likely to hit Japan on Saturday or Sunday. | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY

,