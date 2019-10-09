Gift scandal forces Kansai Electric Chairman Makoto Yagi from post

Kansai Electric Power Co. Chairman Makoto Yagi has decided to step down Wednesday following criticism for receiving gifts from a former official of a central Japan town hosting one of its nuclear power plants, sources with the utility said.

The company’s board set to endorse the move later in the day.

President Shigeki Iwane is considering stepping down by the year-end, when a third-party panel investigating the scandal is expected to release a report, the sources said. The post of chairman will remain vacant for the time being, they added.

The embattled company is aiming to restore public trust by revamping its leadership amid mounting criticism over the shady ties between Japan’s nuclear industry and public officials in areas that host power plants.

Twenty officials at Kepco — including Yagi, 69, and Iwane, 66 — received a total of ¥318.45 million ($2.9 million) worth in gifts from Eiji Moriyama, the late deputy mayor of Takahama, Fukui Prefecture.

Yagi received around ¥8.59 million and Iwane around ¥1.5 million worth of gifts.

Utilities have built nuclear power plants at sites away from densely populated areas such as Tokyo and Osaka. While safety concerns remain, particularly after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, the economic benefits of hosting such plants are often attractive for cash-strapped local governments.

Yagi is also expected to step down as vice chairman of the Kansai Economic Federation, a business lobby based in the region, while Iwane is likely to give up his chairmanship at the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan, an industry body, the sources said.

After the scandal came to light late last month, both Yagi and Iwane declined to leave their posts, but apparently changed their minds amid harsh criticism.

Among the possible candidates to succeed Iwane are Executive Vice Presidents Takashi Morimoto and Toyokazu Misono, according to the sources.

Iwane assumed the Kansai Electric presidency in 2016, succeeding Yagi.