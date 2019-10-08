National

Typhoon No. 19, likely to hit Japan on Saturday or Sunday, may become a 'super typhoon'

Staff Report

Typhoon No. 19, which is now south of Japan and is likely to hit the country on Saturday or Sunday, has rapidly grown and may become a “super typhoon,” which has wind speeds of around 60 meters per second, NHK reported Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Agency, the central pressure of the typhoon fell by 77 hectopascals to 915 at 6 p.m. Monday over the previous 24 hours.

Such a rapid fall in pressure, which makes a typhoon even more powerful, is very rare, NHK quoted an expert as saying.

The typhoon has already packed wind speeds clocking 55 meters per second. In the United States, a typhoon with wind speeds of 60 meters per second is called a “super typhoon,” according to the NHK.

This map from the Meteorological Agency shows the projected course of Typhoon No. 19, which is likely to hit Japan on Saturday or Sunday. | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY