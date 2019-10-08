Kids' apparel chain Akachan Honpo opens first overseas store in Taiwan

Children’s clothing chain Akachan Honpo Co. has opened its first overseas store in Taiwan, to a warm initial response from Taiwan parents.

The Japanese firm’s wholly owned subsidiary Taiwan Akachan Honpo Co. unveiled the shop in the Showtime Live Shulin Store mall in New Taipei City on Friday.

About 100 couples queued up in front of the store on its opening day, an Akachan Honpo spokeswoman said, adding that sales had been much better than anticipated.

The spokeswoman said the Osaka-based firm is considering opening additional shops in Taiwan and expanding its overseas operations to other countries in the future.