Typhoon Mitag downgraded to extratropical cyclone

Typhoon Mitag, which is traveling across the Sea of Japan and has brought torrential rain to the western region, was downgraded Thursday to an extratropical cyclone, but powerful winds were still expected in areas facing the sea, the weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed the downgrading as of 3 p.m. The cyclone will approach the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions Friday and downpours may lash the areas, it said. The agency also warned of flooding and mudslides.

Winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour are expected in the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions, while the cyclone may cause choppy seas with waves up to 6 meters, the agency said.

Torrential rain is also likely to hit eastern Japan on the Pacific coast Friday with warm and wet air flowing into the region, the agency said.

The cities of Kochi, Susaki and Tosa on the island of Shikoku saw 120 millimeters of rain per hour Thursday morning due to the typhoon, the agency said based on radar analysis.

In Kochi, rising waters from an overflowing river left 20 cars at a parking lot submerged Thursday morning, according to local authorities. No casualties have been reported.

One driver managed to escape after being trapped inside a car due to the flooding at the parking lot near a bridge. Another car was washed away near a different bridge in the city, but it is still not known whether anyone was inside, the authorities said.

In the 24-hour period through 6 p.m. Friday, up to 150 mm of rain is expected in the Kinki and Tokai regions.