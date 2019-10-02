Refugees and migrants take part in a demonstration against their living conditions at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday. Around a thousand migrants staged a fresh protest in Europe's largest migrant camp on the Greek island, two days after a deadly fire at the vastly overcrowded facility. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

Hundreds of migrants protest conditions on Greek isle of Lesbos

AFP-JIJI

ATHENS – Around a thousand migrants staged a fresh protest Tuesday in Europe’s largest migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, two days after a deadly fire at the vastly overcrowded facility.

The demonstrators, mainly women and children with some elderly people, left the Moria camp walking toward the port of Mytilene.

But a police roadblock stopped them halfway to Mytilene.

The protesters, shouting slogans and brandishing placards in English reading “Moria is hell” and “Freedom,” carried a stretcher covered by a shroud probably to represent the woman killed in Sunday’s fire at the camp.

The fire, which sparked riots the same evening, injured another 17 people who are being treated in a hospital.

“Moria is like a jungle, a cemetery,” said one protester, Fazel Ahmad, from Afghanistan.

“I thought I was coming to a country that respects human rights, but what is happening in Moria has nothing to do with human rights,” he told AFP.

“We wait two hours for just a piece of bread.”

The region’s chief of police, Eleftherios Douroudous, tried to calm down the angry crowd.

“You will be moved to other camps with better conditions in a month,” he told them.

“Unaccompanied minors will also be moved to suitable conditions within October. I understand the difficulties,” he added, appealing to them to be patient.

At the same time, a delegation from Oxfam France was visiting a makeshift camp that has sprung up outside Moria, where tents and improvised shelters have spilled over into the olive groves.

“It’s worse than I imagined,” Cecile Duflot, the head of Oxfam France, told AFP as she waited to enter the camp.

“We are in Greece, a European Union country. More than 40 percent of those living here are children. We need to ensure that the situation changes.”

People need to wake up to the burden that Greece and its islands are carrying, she said, adding: “We cannot be satisfied with what are de facto detention camps.”

Moria was designed for 3,000 people but currently houses 13,000 after a surge of arrivals in recent weeks from Turkey.

A teenager, speaking to journalists during the standoff with the police, said: “We are humans, we are here to try to make a good future for ourselves and for European countries. … We are not bad people, we are good people.

“Nobody cares for us,” he added.

Greece announced on Monday it wanted to send back 10,000 migrants to Turkey by the end of 2020 after an emergency Cabinet meeting following the fire at the camp.

These returns are provided for in a 2016 agreement between Turkey and the European Union.

The conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has already announced increased naval patrols in the Aegean, closed centers for migrants refused asylum, and plans to overhaul the asylum system.

Greece hosts some 70,000 mostly Syrian refugees and migrants who have fled since 2015, crossing over from neighboring Turkey.

There are more than 26,000 people in the five migrant camps scattered across the Aegean islands, which have a capacity to welcome only 6,300 or so, according to the latest government figures.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (left) meets U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Rome Tuesday.
Mike Pompeo accuses Democrats of bullying in impeachment probe
Taking a defiant stance in the impeachment inquiry, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday declared that House Democrats are trying to "intimidate, bully and treat improperly" five current and f...
Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi, poses for The Associated Press following an interview in Istanbul Tuesday,. Speaking on the eve of the anniversary of his death, Cengiz said she feels apprehensive about returning to the site where he was killed for a commemorative ceremony but takes strength from the fact that she will not be alone.
Slain Saudi writer's fiancee says prince must give answers now that he's accepted responsibility
The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a duty to answer questions now that he'd accepted responsibility for the killing inside the Saudi Con...
A giant crane lifts up the first section of the new motorway bridge in Genoa, Italy, on Tuesday.
First stretch of new Genoa bridge goes up after deadly 2018 collapse
Just over a year after the Genoa motorway bridge collapse that killed 43 people, workers Tuesday raised the first 50-metre (54 yards) stretch of a replacement designed by famed architect Renzo P...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Refugees and migrants take part in a demonstration against their living conditions at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday. Around a thousand migrants staged a fresh protest in Europe's largest migrant camp on the Greek island, two days after a deadly fire at the vastly overcrowded facility. | AFP-JIJI A migrant sleeps outside at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Monday. | AFP-JIJI Life jackets used by refugees lie on a beach in Skala Sykamias on the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,