YKK opens second Vietnam zipper plant, aiming to lift production capacity by 40%

HANOI – Major zipper-maker YKK Corp. started operating its second plant in Vietnam this week to boost production.

The Japanese company plans to increase production capacity by 40 percent in the fiscal year through March 2021, compared with fiscal 2017, a YKK spokeswoman told NNA on Tuesday.

YKK Vietnam Co., YKK’s local arm, established the plant in the Dong Van III industrial zone in the northern province of Ha Nam, some 40 kilometers south of Hanoi, with total investment of $59.9 million, according to a statement released by YKK on Tuesday.

Adding to the existing plant in the southern province of Dong Nai, the new 51,000-square-meter site will shorten delivery time to garment makers in northern Vietnam.

It is also expected to respond to the increasing trend for garment production to be shifted from China to Vietnam.

Zipper-maker YKK Corp.'s second plant in Vietnam in the northern province of Ha Nam on Tuesday

