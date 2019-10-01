Inmates are escorted by guards as they are transfered from the Topo Chico prison to other prisons, in Monterrey, Mexico, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

Mexico closes notorious prison where 49 died in 2016 riot

MEXICO CITY – The Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon has closed one of the country’s most notorious prisons.

Gov. Jaime Rodriguez said Monday that a park and state archives will replace the Topo Chico prison.

In February 2016, 49 prisoners died during rioting at the lockup when two factions of the Zetas cartel clashed. Inside, authorities found luxury cells with saunas, air conditioning, refrigerators, aquariums, a bar and food stands.

Rodriguez said successive state administrations had failed to act despite knowing the prison was overpopulated and out of control.

On Sunday, Rodriguez was on hand to observe the transportation of the final group of prisoners.

