National

Record 15.7 million visit Tokyo Disney resorts in April-September period

Kyodo

A total of 15.74 million people visited Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea from April through September this year, a record high for the second year in a row for the six-month period, helped by a 10-day Golden Week holiday and a new attraction, Oriental Land Co. said Tuesday.

The extra-long Golden Week from late April through early May, created to celebrate the imperial succession, contributed to the 1.4 percent increase from a year before, the resorts’ operator said.

The company also said the new record was supported by Soaring: Fantastic Flight, a flight motion simulator attraction that debuted at DisneySea in July and special seasonal events at the two resorts, such as Disney Easter.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A Nigerian man died after going on a hunger strike at the Omura Immigration Center in Nagasaki Prefecture in June.
Hunger strike death leads Japan's immigration agency to announce measures to prevent detention ce...
The Immigration Services Agency announced Tuesday a set of measures to prevent the recurrence of deaths from detention center hunger strikes and called on an expert panel to study how it can exp...
Some 36.3 percent of women with mental illnesses said that they had suffered from sexual harassment, assault, bullying and abuse of power at work by superiors.
In survey of working women in Japan with mental health issues, a third blame harassment at work
More than a third of female workers certified as having mental health issues cited some form of harassment as the main cause, a government survey showed Tuesday. Some 36.3 percent of women with ...
Yudai Funato
Stepfather admits to fatal abuse of 5-year-old Yua Funato in high-profile Tokyo case
The stepfather of 5-year-old Yua Funato admitted to assault and neglect leading to her death last year during the first hearing in the case at the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday. Yudai F...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This handout photo, provided by Tokyo Disneyland operator Oriental Land Co., shows an image of a parade in the Tokyo Resort in Chiba Prefecture. | ORIENTAL LAND CO. /VIA KYODO

, ,