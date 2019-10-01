Record 15.7 million visit Tokyo Disney resorts in April-September period

A total of 15.74 million people visited Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea from April through September this year, a record high for the second year in a row for the six-month period, helped by a 10-day Golden Week holiday and a new attraction, Oriental Land Co. said Tuesday.

The extra-long Golden Week from late April through early May, created to celebrate the imperial succession, contributed to the 1.4 percent increase from a year before, the resorts’ operator said.

The company also said the new record was supported by Soaring: Fantastic Flight, a flight motion simulator attraction that debuted at DisneySea in July and special seasonal events at the two resorts, such as Disney Easter.