Stepfather admits to fatal abuse of 5-year-old Yua Funato in high-profile Tokyo case

The stepfather of a 5-year-old girl admitted to assault and neglect leading to her death last year during the first hearing in the case at the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday.

Yudai Funato, 34, was indicted over the fatal abuse of his stepdaughter Yua, who was assaulted and deprived of food in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, from around late January last year, leading to her death the following March due to sepsis after the onset of pneumonia.

Funato also faces charges of possessing marijuana and physically assaulting the girl, which will also be heard at the Tokyo District Court.

The court sentenced Yua’s mother Yuri, who is now divorced from Funato, to an eight-year prison term last month for parental neglect resulting in the child’s death, while acknowledging that the 27-year-old woman suffered psychological abuse at his hands.

On Monday, the woman filed an appeal with the court. At her trial, prosecutors had demanded an 11-year prison term, while her defense lawyers had argued for a five-year term.

The indictment against Funato also stated that he failed to take the girl to hospital in late February last year, when the child’s condition seriously deteriorated as a result of his physical abuse.

The girl’s death attracted nationwide attention and prompted Japan to enact revised laws in June this year banning parents and guardians from physically punishing children. The legislation also strengthening the ability of child welfare centers to intervene in cases when abuse is suspected.

Yua had been living in Kagawa Prefecture in western Japan before moving to Tokyo in January 2018 with her mother and younger brother to join Funato.

The girl had been taken into protective custody by a child welfare center twice in Kagawa. Another center in Tokyo tried to check on the girl in February last year but her mother refused to allow its officials to see her.

A welfare ministry panel that looked into the matter concluded in a report in October that the two centers failed to coordinate sufficiently.

The girl weighed about 12 kilograms when she died, far less than the 20-kg average for children of her age. She left notes in which she made desperate pleas for her parents to “forgive” her and stop mistreating her.