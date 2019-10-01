Body of toddler found at home near Tokyo after father admits strangling her

The body of a young girl was found at a residence in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after her father reported to police he had strangled her, investigators said.

The police discovered the body of the girl, believed to be around 3 years old, some 40 minutes after the father called them via a public telephone in the city of Tateyama at around 3 a.m. The residence belongs to the father’s parents and is usually vacant, they added.

The victim was in a Japanese-style room and her mother and father were present when the police arrived.

The girl had no bruises or other wounds that suggest past abuse, and according to investigators there are no reports of previous consultations with police or child welfare centers in relation to the girl, according to investigators.

The residence is located about 4 kilometers north of Tateyama Station.