National / Crime & Legal

Body of toddler found at home near Tokyo after father admits strangling her

Kyodo

The body of a young girl was found at a residence in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after her father reported to police he had strangled her, investigators said.

The police discovered the body of the girl, believed to be around 3 years old, some 40 minutes after the father called them via a public telephone in the city of Tateyama at around 3 a.m. The residence belongs to the father’s parents and is usually vacant, they added.

The victim was in a Japanese-style room and her mother and father were present when the police arrived.

The girl had no bruises or other wounds that suggest past abuse, and according to investigators there are no reports of previous consultations with police or child welfare centers in relation to the girl, according to investigators.

The residence is located about 4 kilometers north of Tateyama Station.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics test whether artificial snow can be used to cool spectators.
Tokyo Olympic volunteers will be limited to one-hour stints due to heat concerns
Volunteers at next summer's Olympics, likely to be laboring in blazing heat, will work no more than one hour at a stretch, and a manual will be drafted to help on-site leaders determine break ti...
Ryota Takeda
National Public Safety Commission tackles topics from elderly driving to Tokyo Olympics security
The government will consider various measures to prevent traffic accidents involving elderly drivers, including the introduction of a new driver's license category with special limitations, Nationa...
Yudai Funato
Stepfather admits to fatal abuse of 5-year-old Yua Funato in high-profile Tokyo case
The stepfather of a 5-year-old girl admitted to assault and neglect leading to her death last year during the first hearing in the case at the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday. Yudai Funato, 34, ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A police officer stands near a house in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, where the body of a young girl was found on Tuesday. | KYODO

,