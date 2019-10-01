Tokyo stocks rebound on Wall Street rise

Stocks bounced back Tuesday, buoyed by an overnight rise on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 average rose 129.40 points, or 0.59 percent, to end at 21,885.24. On Monday, the key market gauge sank 123.06 points.

The Topix, which covers all issues listed on the Tokyo Exchange’s first section, closed 15.20 points, or 0.96 percent, higher at 1,603.00 after shedding 16.45 points Monday.

After opening higher, the market climbed in the morning, helped by the rise in U.S. stocks on the back of receding concerns over an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war, brokers said.

Such concerns waned after White House adviser Peter Navarro told CNBC that over half of a Bloomberg News report on Friday was inaccurate. The report said the Trump administration is discussing measures to limit U.S. investors’ portfolio flows into China, including delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

A separate Bloomberg News report that U.S. Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley commented in an email that the administration is not considering blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges also helped abate such concerns.

Although moving in a narrow range, the TSE remained strong for the rest of the day, with its underside supported by the yen’s weakening against the dollar, brokers said.

“While trading was lackluster (for the entire day), a wide range of issues attracted thin buying,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Some brokers also said that the TSE was helped by a climb in Dow Jones Industrial Average futures in off-hours trading, reflecting market players’ expectations for strong results of the U.S. Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index for September, which will be released later Tuesday.

“Trading turned sluggish in the afternoon as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach before U.S.-China ministerial trade talks” that will be reportedly held Oct. 10 and 11, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,709 to 389 in the first section, while 53 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.165 billion shares from 1.262 billion Monday.

Automakers attracted buying, thanks to the weaker yen, with Nissan ending up 2.98 percent and Honda up 2.50 percent.

Tokyo Electron, Screen and other semiconductor-related issues rose, due to a climb in the SOX Philadelphia semiconductor index Monday.

Shimamura surged 7.01 percent after the clothing retailer announced a better than expected group operating profit for March-August.

Among other major winners were technology investor SoftBank Group and control equipment maker Omron.

By contrast, Kawasaki Heavy fell 0.38 percent, in response to a downward revision to its earnings forecast for the business year ending next March.

Also sold were retailer FamilyMart Uny and medical equipment manufacturer Terumo.