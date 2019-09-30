This video grab taken from footage released by France's Service Departemental d'incendie et des sec (SDIS) on Friday shows firefighters at the scene of a blaze at a Lubrizol factory in Rouen, northwestern France. Firefighters extinguished the huge blaze that broke out at the chemical factory and forced authorities to close schools and warn of pollution risks for the Seine river. | PHOTO BY YACINE MOUFADDAL / SDIS / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

Fallout from French chemical plant fire prompts ban on local agricultural output

AFP-JIJI

ROUEN, FRANCE – Authorities in northern France where a massive fire last week ravaged a chemical factory in the city of Rouen on Sunday banned the harvesting of crops and sale of produce of animal origin from the region, as a precautionary measure.

Soot spewed out by the blaze over some agricultural areas was “liable to present a public health risk that requires us to take immediate measures on a precautionary basis,” the regional administration said.

It added in decrees published on Sunday that in the absence of food safety guarantees from producers, anything likely to have been exposed to contamination would have to be destroyed.

Around 100 districts in the area surrounding Rouen are expected to have been affected.

On Friday, France’s health minister, Agnes Buzyn, said she could not guarantee there was no risk to the public from the pollution caused by the fire.

The huge blaze erupted on Thursday in a storage facility owned by Lubrizol, a manufacturer of industrial lubricants and fuel additives owned by the billionaire American investor Warren Buffett.

The Lubrizol plant sits just a few kilometers from the center of Rouen, a city of some 100,000 people. The smoke spread 22 km (14 miles).

Lubrizol said the fire damaged a storage facility, a drumming warehouse and an administrative building.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This Friday photo from the Schaumburg, Illinois, Police Department shows Javier Garcia of Palatine, Illinois. Garcia, accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall on Sept. 20, has been charged with terrorism.
Man who drove SUV through suburban Chicago mall charged with state terrorism
A man accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall was charged Sunday with state terrorism and ordered held without bond. Police in Schaumburg said the Cook County state's ...
A section of a White House memorandum describing President Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shows Trump referring to his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, U.S. Attorney General William Barr and the son of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in this copy of the memorandum released by the White House in Washington Sept. 25.
Rudy Giuliani claims Trump didn't pay for his globetrotting push for Ukraine to probe Joe Biden
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, says he met Ukrainian officials in Madrid, Paris and Warsaw this year as he pushed an investigation into one of Trump's main political riv...
Image Not Available
Police raised concerns about Amarillo gunman eight years before West Texas mass shooting
Police reports describe concerns eight years ago that the gunman who killed seven and wounded 25 last month in West Texas might have been planning an attack. Officers in Amarillo, Texas, went to...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This video grab taken from footage released by France's Service Departemental d'incendie et des sec (SDIS) on Friday shows firefighters at the scene of a blaze at a Lubrizol factory in Rouen, northwestern France. Firefighters extinguished the huge blaze that broke out at the chemical factory and forced authorities to close schools and warn of pollution risks for the Seine river. | PHOTO BY YACINE MOUFADDAL / SDIS / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,