A Chinese paramilitary policeman is silhouetted by a display related to the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing on Saturday. | AP

National

Record high 85% of Japanese view China unfavorably, despite improving ties between Beijing and Tokyo

by Jesse Johnson

Staff Writer

Although bilateral ties between Beijing and Tokyo are on the mend, a new survey has found that a record high 85 percent of Japanese have unfavorable views of China — a stunning contrast with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s talk of creating a “new era” of friendship with Japan’s top Asian rival.

According to the Pew Research Center’s latest Global Attitudes survey, released late Monday, Japan was the most negative toward China among the 32 countries polled.

But it wasn’t alone among its neighbors in the Asia-Pacific region.

“More than half in South Korea (63 percent), Australia (57 percent) and the Philippines (54 percent) share this sentiment,” the survey said. “Opinion of China has also fallen across the region over the course of Pew Research Center’s polling and is now hovering at or near historic lows in each of the countries surveyed.”

Abe has worked to repair ties with Beijing since relations soured in the early 2010s over sovereignty and history issues. In late June, he met Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka to lay the groundwork for Xi’s first state visit to Japan, touting relations between the “eternal neighboring countries” as much improved.

But while political ties are “back on a normal track,” per Abe and Xi’s joint statement in Osaka, the Pew survey shows that the Japanese public remains wary of Chinese intentions.

One of the top concerns for Tokyo in its relationship with Beijing is the row over the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by China, where they are known as the Diaoyu. China routinely sends government-backed ships into the waters surrounding the tiny islets — prompting Japan to send its own vessels — as part of what observers say is a strategy intended to wear down Japan.

Recent years have also seen China’s increasingly capable military punch further into the western Pacific, including through key strategic passageways near Okinawa Prefecture and elsewhere.

The Pew survey’s release comes just ahead of the 70th anniversary of communist China’s foundation on Tuesday, when Beijing was to hold a massive military parade to showcase its weapons and capabilities.

Amid the pomp surrounding the anniversary, the poll found that a median of 41 percent across the 32 countries surveyed have a favorable opinion of China, compared with a median of 37 percent who have an unfavorable opinion.

And while majorities in most countries agree China’s influence on the world stage has grown markedly, this has not necessarily translated into favorable views of the country, according to the survey of 34,904 people conducted May 13 to Aug. 29.

Indeed, negative views of China predominate in both the United States and Canada, where 60 percent and 67 percent, respectively, see the country unfavorably — the highest unfavorable opinion of China recorded for those countries in the Center’s polling history.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics test whether artificial snow can be used to cool spectators. Olympic volunteers will be limited to working one-hour stints to guard against heatstroke.
Tokyo Olympic volunteers will be limited to one-hour stints amid heat concerns
Volunteers at next summer's Olympics, likely to be laboring in blazing heat, will work no more than one hour at a stretch and a manual will be drafted to help on-site leaders determine break tim...
An extraordinary Diet session will run 67 days from Friday to Dec. 9, according to a senior ruling party lawmaker.
Extraordinary Diet session starting Friday will run 67 days, senior LDP exec says
The extraordinary Diet session that starts Friday will run 67 days to Dec. 9, according to a senior ruling party lawmaker. During the session, the government plans to seek approval for a...
Organizers of controversial art exhibition "After 'Freedom of Expression?'" announce Monday in Nagoya that they and the host of the exhibition have agreed a three-day reopening.
After court mediation, organizers and Aichi Triennale festival hosts agree to reopen 'comfort wom...
Organizers of a shuttered art exhibition that included a "comfort woman" statue agreed Monday with the hosts of the Nagoya arts festival of which it was part to reopen the collection to visitors...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Chinese paramilitary policeman is silhouetted by a display related to the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing on Saturday. | AP

, , , , , ,