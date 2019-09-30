Tokyo stocks fall on concerns over U.S.-China row escalation

Stocks fell Monday, weighed down by concerns over a further escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The Nikkei 225 average dropped 123.06 points, or 0.56 percent, to end at 21,755.84. On Friday, the key market gauge sank 169.34 points.

The Topix, which covers all issues listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 16.45 points, or 1.03 percent, lower at 1,587.80 after a 19.02-point loss Friday.

The market opened lower, pulled down by Friday’s drop on Wall Street as investor sentiment was battered by concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions, brokers said.

Such concerns were reignited by a Bloomberg News report that the Trump administration is discussing measures to limit U.S. investors’ portfolio flows into China, including delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

Both indexes then fluctuated in a narrow range in negative territory for the rest of the morning amid a dearth of strong trading incentives.

Brokers said that the market was also dragged down by a drop in Shanghai stocks.

While the underside of the market was supported by a rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures in off-hours trading, both indexes remained in negative territory for the remainder of the day, with the trade concerns still weighing heavily on investor sentiment, brokers said.

“Investors refrained from active buying as they waited for the outcomes” of the Bank of Japan’s tankan quarterly business sentiment survey for September and the U.S. Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index for the same month, which will both be released Tuesday, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

He suggested that the market dropped deeper into negative territory in the afternoon because “selling by foreign investors outweighed what appeared to be exchange-traded fund buying” by the BOJ.

Some brokers also attributed the fall to selling to lock in profits.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,624 to 465 in the first section, while 61 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.262 billion shares from Friday’s 1.353 billion.

Factory automation equipment maker Keyence and other China-related issues lost ground due to concerns over the intensification in the U.S.-China dispute.

Oil names came under selling after Friday’s decline in New York crude oil futures, with Idemitsu falling 3.78 percent and Inpex 2.69 percent.

Also on the negative side were mobile phone carrier KDDI and cosmetics company Shiseido.

On the other hand, drugmaker Shionogi rose 2.71 percent after the company announced it will buy back its own shares.

A handful of other winners included mobile game developer Colopl and supermarket operator Kobe Bussan.