Dollar flat around ¥107.80 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar moved around ¥107.80 in Tokyo trading late Monday, pressured by selling on a rally, after moving sluggishly around ¥107.90 for the majority of the day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.85-86, against ¥107.84-84 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0935-0935, up from $1.0917-0918, and at ¥117.93-94, up from ¥117.74-74.

After moving around ¥107.90 in the early morning, the dollar temporarily rose above ¥108, buoyed by real demand-backed buying.

In the afternoon, the greenback slowly fell to around ¥107.80, where it fluctuated in directionless moves.

As the financial markets in mainland China will be closed for a week starting Tuesday for national founding anniversary holidays, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading-linked company said that “a wait-and-see mood was strong in the market.”

Market sources also noted that no major developments in U.S.-China trade talks were expected during the holiday period.

On the other hand, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service company said that “the dollar-yen rate is expected to remain firm.”

While Japanese and U.S. stock prices both dropped Monday and Friday, the dollar resisted falling sharply against the yen.

