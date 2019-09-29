This photo, taken in April, shows the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku (rear). The country's largest ancient mound is officially called Daisen Kofun. It is one of the sites collectively called the Mozu-Furuichi tumulus clusters and it is situated in Osaka Prefecture. | KYODO

National

Travel agency begins selling 15-month tours of all 124 imperial mausoleums

JIJI, Staff Report

OSAKA – To commemorate the ascent to the throne by Emperor Naruhito, travel agency Hankyu Travel International Co. has started selling a tour which visits the mausoleums of all 124 deceased Japanese emperors.

The tour is split into 15 trips conducted over as many months until November 2020. The tour covers mausoleums scattered across eight prefectures, from that of Emperor Jinmu, the legendary first emperor, to that of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously called Emperor Showa, the grandfather of the current emperor.

According to Hankyu Travel, the tour product is the industry’s first that covers all imperial mausoleums.

Each trip will be held several times on different dates.

The first trip, conducted this month, took tourists to the Mozu-Furuichi Kofungun ancient tumulus clusters, which was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site in July.

A sightseeing bus took visitors to six locations in the clusters in Osaka Prefecture, including the grave mound purportedly for Emperor Nintoku, also known as Daisen Kofun, the country’s largest keyhole-shaped tumulus.

A day trip to the clusters from Nagoya was priced at ¥8,900.

A trip to Mozu-Furuichi Kofungun on Sept. 13 drew some 80 tourists, mostly in their 50s to 70s.

“I am interested in history in general,” participant Fumio Nagamine, 68, said as he put his hands together in prayer before a tomb. “It’s my first visit to an imperial mausoleum.”

“How imperial mausoleums were built changed as time passed, so it is interesting to observe the differences,” said tour guide Shoichi Wakahata, 35.

The second trip, to be held next month, will take visitors around 10 locations including the mausoleum of Emperor Jinmu. The last of the 15 trips will cover the graves of Emperor Taisho and Emperor Showa in Tokyo.

Tourists who take part in all the trips will be able to collect 93 seal stamps commemorating their visits to the mausoleums.

Reservations for the second to sixth trips are currently open. About 180 participants have registered so far, according to Hankyu Travel.

“We’ve planned a tour perfectly fit for the first year of the Reiwa Era,” a company official said. Reiwa started on May 1, when Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne.

Other travel agencies are also operating tours commemorating the new era.

JTB Corp. has tour plans including one taking participants to Dazaifu, in Fukuoka Prefecture, which is associated with the name Reiwa.

Dazaifu is believed to be the location of an eight century plum-blossom viewing, an event which inspired the era name.

Meanwhile, Nippon Travel Agency Co. is conducting tours to overseas tourist spots that Emperor Naruhito has visited.

“All these tours are popular and selling well,” a JTB official said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kansai Electric Power Co. Chairman Makoto Yagi speaks to reporters in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, on Friday.
Kepco to expand probe to see if more executives, employees received money and gifts from late dep...
Kansai Electric Power Co. plans to expand its investigation into a scandal in which company executives received money and goods from a former deputy mayor of a town in Fukui Prefecture that host...
The Kounotori8 docks at the International Space Station on Saturday after astronauts aboard caught the cargo transporter with a robotic arm.
Japan's Kounotori8 cargo spaceship docks with International Space Station
Kounotori8, Japan's unmanned cargo spaceship loaded with supplies, docked with the International Space Station at an altitude of about 400 kilometers Saturday, the country's space agency said.
CH-46 helicopters take off from the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, in August 2012.
Diverting cash to Trump's border wall may disrupt plans to move U.S. Marines from Japan to Guam
President Donald Trump is raising a large chunk of the money for his border wall with Mexico by deferring several military construction projects slated for Guam, in a move that may disrupt plans to...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo, taken in April, shows the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku (rear). The country's largest ancient mound is officially called Daisen Kofun. It is one of the sites collectively called the Mozu-Furuichi tumulus clusters and it is situated in Osaka Prefecture. | KYODO

, ,