The Kounotori8 docks at the International Space Station on Saturday after astronauts aboard caught the cargo transporter with a robotic arm. | NASA / VIA KYODO

National / Science & Health

Japan's Kounotori8 cargo spaceship docks with International Space Station

Kyodo, JIJI

Kounotori8, Japan’s unmanned cargo spaceship loaded with supplies, docked with the International Space Station at an altitude of about 400 kilometers Saturday, the country’s space agency said.

The vessel docked after astronauts aboard the ISS caught the cargo transporter using a robotic arm, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

An H-IIB rocket carrying the cargo spacecraft blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday.

The cargo spaceship was carrying 5.3 tons of supplies, including food, batteries and equipment to conduct experiments, JAXA said. The cargo ship also carried satellites developed by the Kyushu Institute of Technology and the University of Tokyo, respectively, with overseas organizations. The satellites are to be released from the ISS’s Japan-made Kibo experiment module.

