World / Crime & Legal

U.S. confirms Syria's Assad used chemical weapons in May Idlib attack: Mike Pompeo

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – The United States has confirmed that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces used chemical weapons in May, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, vowing a response.

“The United States has concluded that the Assad regime used chlorine as a chemical weapon,” Pompeo told reporters, saying the attack will “not go unchallenged.”

The United States had earlier said that it suspected the May attack during the offensive in Idlib but that it was seeking more information.

