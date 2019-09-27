Alejandro Encinas (left), the Mexican administration's top human rights official, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (center) and lead investigator Omar Gomez wear T-shirts at a morning news conference that read, "Ayotzinapa, 5 years, I'm for the Truth" at the National Palace in Mexico City. | MEXICO'S PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Mexico finds rumors, 184 bodies in dozens of graves but not 43 missing students

AP

MEXICO CITY – Five years after 43 students were kidnapped by police and turned over to a drug gang, Mexican authorities say they have found dozens of clandestine graves and 184 bodies, but none of the missing students.

Mexico’s top human rights official says searches based on tips continue at several points.

Alejandro Encinas said Thursday investigators have found about 200 clandestine burial sites and recovered 184 bodies, none of them the students.’

Most bodies are believed to be drug gang victims, but only 44 have been identified.

The 43 teachers college students were detained by local police in the southern state of Guerrero in September 2014.

Police handed the students over to cartel members, who purportedly killed and burned them. However, charred bone fragments have been fully matched to only one student.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday.
Spy chief's unlikely turn in the Trump-Ukraine spotlight
After a career spent behind the scenes, Joseph Maguire was thrust on center stage this week thanks to his part in the Trump-Ukraine scandal. The acting director of national intelligence was gril...
The Russian navy missile ship Veliky Ustyug sails off from the Russian naval facility in Tartus, Syria, on patrol in eastern Mediterranean Thursday. Two Russian diesel-electric submarines of the project 636.3 Varshavyanka are seen on the right.
Naval base in Syria cements Russia's Mediterranean foothold
A Russian submarine has moored at Russia's base in Syria after a patrol mission while another one is getting ready to sail off after replenishing supplies — the rotation that underlines Moscow's gr...
A city worker uses a power washer to clean the sidewalk by a tent city along Division Street in San Francisco in 2016. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says California is falling short on preventing water pollution, largely because of its problem with homelessness in cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler outlined the complaints Thursday in a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
EPA blames California's homelessness for state's poor water quality, demands remedy plan within 3...
California is failing to protect its waters from pollution, partly because of a worsening problem with homelessness in large cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, the U.S. Environmental Pro...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Alejandro Encinas (left), the Mexican administration's top human rights official, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (center) and lead investigator Omar Gomez wear T-shirts at a morning news conference that read, "Ayotzinapa, 5 years, I'm for the Truth" at the National Palace in Mexico City. | MEXICO'S PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE / VIA AP

, , , ,