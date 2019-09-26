Dollar moves tightly above ¥107.60 in Tokyo

The dollar hovered in a tight range above ¥107.60 in Tokyo trading Thursday amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.68-69, up from ¥107.28-28 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0944-0944, down from $1.0997-0997, and at ¥117.85-86, down from ¥117.98-99.

After approaching ¥107.90 in overseas trading in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks suggesting the possibility of an early agreement to settle the U.S.-China trade war, the dollar eased slightly on profit-taking.

“The dollar-yen pair was standstill,” said an official at a major Japanese bank. “Players took to the sidelines to wait for key economic indicators in and outside Japan due out next week.”

An official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm pointed out that expectations for the Bank of Japan’s fresh easing have been preventing the yen from strengthening against the U.S. currency.