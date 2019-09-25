Activist Greta Thunberg attends a press conference where 16 children from across the world present their official human rights complaint on the climate crisis to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child at the UNICEF Building on Monday in New York City. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg takes on Trump's Twitter taunt

Reuters

UNITED NATIONS – Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg shot back at on Tuesday at U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempt to mock her on Twitter by changing her profile on the social media site to reflect Trump’s taunting remark.

Late on Monday Trump retweeted a clip of the 16-year-old’s speech to a United Nations climate summit in which she angrily denounced world leaders for failing to tackle climate change by demanding: “How dare you?”

Trump, 73, commented: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

By Tuesday Thunberg shot back, changing her Twitter biography to: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

A Reuters video of Thunberg glaring at Trump as he entered the United Nations in New York on Monday went viral on social media. Trump has questioned climate science and has challenged every major U.S. regulation aimed at combating climate change.

Thunberg started missing school on Fridays a year ago to protest for climate action outside the Swedish parliament, inspiring millions of children and sparking a global climate strike movement known as Fridays for Future.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York Tuesday.
Trump in U.N. address attacks globalism, heaps pressure on 'menacing' Iran
Facing growing calls for his impeachment, President Donald Trump addressed the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday and delivered a roaring defense of nationalism and American sovereignty even as he tr...
Image Not Available
Awakened by M6 quake, hurricane-scarred Puerto Rico braces for flooding and landslides from Tropi...
Tropical Storm Karen began drenching the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday while bearing down on an earthquake-shaken Puerto Rico still scarred by a hurricane two years ago. U.S. Virgin Islands Gov...
Anti-Brexit supporters gather in the rain outside the Supreme Court in London on Tuesday.
U.K. Supreme Court rules Johnson's suspension of Parliament was illegal
In a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's highest court ruled Tuesday that his decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the crucial countdown to the country's Brexit dea...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Activist Greta Thunberg attends a press conference where 16 children from across the world present their official human rights complaint on the climate crisis to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child at the UNICEF Building on Monday in New York City. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,