A same-sex couple from Japan have planned their wedding on Guam, the first U.S. territory to recognize same-sex marriage.

Pacific Daily News reports that Tsuyoshi Kumagai and Robert Francis Yocum have been in a relationship for 20 years and plan to have their wedding Wednesday.

Guam officials from Micronesia Assistance Inc. say this appears to be the first same-sex couple from Japan to get married on Guam.

Officials say the first openly gay lieutenant governor in the nation, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, is expected to officiate the wedding.

Officials say Guam has seen 362 same-sex marriages between June 2015 and March this year.

The company says the wedding service includes escorting couples at different Guam spots until they receive their marriage certificates.