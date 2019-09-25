An H-IIB rocket is launched from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture early Wednesday. | KYODO

National / Science & Health

Japan launches rocket carrying vessel for International Space Station

Kyodo

Japan launched a rocket on Wednesday carrying an unmanned spacecraft bound for the International Space Station, after a fire thwarted its planned launch earlier this month.

The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.’s H-IIB rocket carrying the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s supply vessel Kounotori8 was launched at 1:05 a.m. from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, and entered its scheduled orbit about 15 minutes later.

The vessel, named using the Japanese word for “white stork,” will deliver about 5.3 tons of supplies to astronauts at the International Space Station, including food and water as well as batteries and devices needed for experiments, according to the space agency.

The vessel is expected to reach the ISS on Saturday.

Mitsubishi Heavy had put off the originally scheduled launch, on Sept. 11, after a fire was detected at the launch pad.

A high concentration of liquid oxygen, used as rocket engine coolant, was determined to have caused the fire that broke out about three hours before the intended launch, an official close to the matter has said.

The company had planned to launch the rocket Tuesday, but postponed again until Wednesday to prevent the separated stage of the rocket from close proximity to Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft, which was set to be launched the same day.

The roughly two-week delay did not affect operations at the ISS as it stores adequate provisions for such circumstances.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Guam's attraction as a wedding destination for members of LGBT communities in the region is growing, with the first same-sex couple from Japan expected to marry there Wednesday.
Same-sex couple from Japan to marry in Guam
A same-sex couple from Japan is planning their wedding in Guam, the first U.S. territory to recognize same-sex marriage, officials have said. Tsuyoshi Kumagai and Robert Francis Yocum hav...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shake hands during the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
Abe, U.N. chief agree on need to reform international body
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres agreed Tuesday on the need to reform the international body, including the Security Council, ahead of the 75th anniversary of i...
The Japanese experimental module "Kibo" on the International Space Station in March 2018. A Japanese research team found that male mice that were returned to earth after being raised for 35 days in Kibo retained their reproductive capabilities.
In new discovery, Japanese team finds mice sent to space retain reproductive ability
A Japanese research team found that male mice sent to outer space for more than a month retained their reproductive capabilities and sired healthy offspring, in findings published Tuesday by Scient...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An H-IIB rocket is launched from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture early Wednesday. | KYODO

, , , , ,