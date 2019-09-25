Caution flags are shown in April on flight sensors on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built at Boeing's assembly facility in Renton, Washington. Investigators say many Federal Aviation Administration inspectors who worked on pilot-training standards for the grounded Boeing 737 Max and other planes were themselves unqualified and insufficiently trained. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel also says the FAA gave Congress misleading answers when it asked about FAA employee training. | AP

Business

Group sessions: Boeing works to win over pilots ahead of return of 737 Max

Bloomberg

CHICAGO/DALLAS – In a series of meetings around the globe over the next few weeks, Boeing Co. will try to convince a key audience that its 737 Max is safe: pilots who will fly the jetliners.

The sessions started Tuesday in Miami and will conclude in mid-October in Singapore. Pilots are also gathering in Shanghai, Istanbul and at Gatwick Airport outside of London for demonstrations of its revamped software for the Max and new training materials, Boeing spokesman Chaz Bickers said.

The outreach is just one piece of a large and complicated campaign to help prepare for the eventual return to service for the jetliner, which has been grounded for more than half a year after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. Boeing must win the support of sometimes fractious global regulators for its redesigned jet, while also preparing to clear a logjam of hundreds of newly built jets that can’t be delivered because of the flying ban.

The pilot sessions are “part of our ongoing effort to share more details about our plane for supporting the safe return of the 737 Max to commercial service,” Bickers said in an email.

The Chicago-based plane-maker has invited Max operators to send their pilots to one of the company’s five training centers globally.

Boeing had held similar sessions in April and May as it wrapped up initial work on the software system linked to the Lion Air and Ethiopian crashes. But the plane’s return was postponed after regulators delved deeper into the jet’s flight-control system, requiring Boeing to make a broader software change.

American Airlines Group Inc. and German tour-operator Tui AG confirmed their pilots are participating in the group sessions, which were organized amid a shortage of flight simulators designed for the 737 Max.

Both management and line pilots from American will take part in the Miami simulator sessions, said Ross Feinstein, a spokesman for the airline.

American expects its own Max simulator to be operating by the end of October. When the Max actually starts flying again is still anyone’s guess, although Boeing is pushing to resume commercial flights in the fourth quarter.

