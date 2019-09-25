Business / Corporate

Forever 21 to pull out of Japan by late October

Kyodo

The Japanese unit of fast fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc. said Wednesday it will close all 14 stores in the country and its online shop by the end of October amid intensifying competition with other online apparel retailers.

The company did not explain the reason for withdrawing from the Japanese market. The announcement follows U.S. media reports in August that the Los Angeles-based company has been considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Forever 21 opened its first outlet in Japan in the trend-setting Harajuku district in Tokyo in 2009, which it closed in 2017, and currently operates stores in Yokohama, Osaka and other major cities across the country.

A Forever 21 clothing store in New York is seen in this undated photo. The fast fashion retailer will close all 14 stores in Japan and its online shop by the end of October amid intensifying competition with online apparel retailers. | KYODO

