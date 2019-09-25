U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross attend a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Monday in New York. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

U.S. sanctions Chinese companies for Iran oil imports: Pompeo

AFP-JIJI

UNITED NATIONS – The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions on Chinese companies for buying Iranian oil, stepping up pressure despite European attempts to arrange talks between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking to a pressure group opposed to the Iranian regime on the sidelines of the United Nations, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the actions were in response to violations of unilateral U.S. sanctions.

“We’re telling China, and all nations — know that we will sanction every violation of sanctions of all activity,” Pompeo told United Against a Nuclear Iran.

He said that sanctions were being placed both on the companies and on their chief executives.

Pompeo said that the United States was also aiming to split the elite Revolutionary Guards from the rest of the Iranian company.

The unit, known formally as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is in charge of protecting the regime and has vast business holdings.

“The United States will intensify our efforts to educate countries and companies on the risk of doing business with IRGC entities, and we will punish them if they persist in defiance of our warnings,” Pompeo said.

The actions come as France leads last-minute efforts to arrange a meeting at the United Nations between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to defuse tensions.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Singapore PM's nephew enlists top U.K. lawyer for contempt case
The Singapore prime minister's nephew said on Wednesday he had hired top British lawyer David Pannick to advise him on a contempt of court case at the heart of a feud among members of the city-s...
Indonesian students shout slogans during a rally in Surabaya, East Java province, on Sept. 25. They rallied for a third day over moves to outlaw premarital sex and weaken the country's anti-graft agency.
Indonesian student protests against sex ban law enter third day
Indonesian students rallied for a third day on Wednesday against proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban extramarital sex and penalize insulting the president's honor, a day ...
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks in Mumbai in 2017.
Chinese hackers who pursued Uighurs also targeted Tibetans, researchers says
Sophisticated Chinese hackers who used a previously unknown iPhone security flaw to target ethnic minority Uighurs also went after Tibetans in exile, according to a report published on Tuesday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross attend a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Monday in New York. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,