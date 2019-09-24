U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City Monday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Trump makes brief, unscheduled, silent appearance at U.N. climate summit

AFP-JIJI

UNITED NATIONS – President Donald Trump made a brief unscheduled appearance Monday at the U.N. climate summit, which he had been expected to skip entirely.

The U.S. president, who has repeatedly expressed doubt about the overwhelming scientific consensus on man-made causes of global warming, was due to attend a separate conference on religious freedom.

However, he first dropped in on the climate summit, where he spent just a few minutes.

Dozens of world leaders were discussing measures to try and slow down ever-more dangerous trends in climate change. Trump, who withdrew the United States from a major international pact on reducing greenhouse gas outputs, did not speak.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Hunter Biden waits in 2012 for the start of a debate involving his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. In 2014, Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden.
Trump remains defiant as impeachment pressure mounts
Pressure escalated Monday for U.S. Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, who faces accusations that he sought to extort Ukraine into revealing dirt on his poli...
The Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, in August.
Iran says legal steps for U.K. tanker release have been completed
An Iranian government spokesman said on Monday that all legal steps had been completed for the release of the detained British-flagged tanker Stena Impero but that he did not know when the vessel w...
People take part in a protest for climate action on Friday in Durban, South Africa.
African countries to seek declaration of global climate emergency at U.N. summit
African countries plan to call on the United Nations to declare a global climate emergency, among a set of demands to be presented at a climate summit in New York on Monday organized by the U.N. ch...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City Monday. | REUTERS

, , ,