Passengers raise a toast inside a Kintetsu Railway train car offering an all-you-can-drink beer service to mark the beginning of the Rugby World Cup in Osaka Prefecture. | KYODO

Kintetsu offers all-you-can-drink beer after Rugby World Cup game in Osaka

Kyodo

OSAKA – Kintetsu Railway Co. said Sunday it had operated a special train offering all-you-can-drink beer from a station near Hanazono Rugby Stadium, located in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, after the facility hosted its first match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The railway company served about 50 customers, joined by members of the company’s Kintetsu Liners rugby team, with beer provided by Heineken, the tournament’s official beer sponsor.

The three-car train ran for about two hours from Higashi-Hanazono Station to Osaka-Uehommachi Station via Kashiharajingu-mae in Nara Prefecture after the match between Italy and Namibia at the stadium.

“I was so excited about supporting Italy. I don’t know how much beer I had during the match and on the train,” said Mamoru Shimokawa, 67, one of the passengers on the special service.

