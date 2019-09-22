Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S President Donald Trump shake hands following a news conference at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on Aug. 25. They are scheduled to meet again this week in New York. | AP

Business

U.S. may OK plan to remove 2.5% tariffs on Japan vehicle imports in future

JIJI

Japan and the United States are in the final stages of talks on leaving the possibility open that Washington will remove its 2.5 percent tariffs on vehicle imports from Japan in the future, when the two countries sign a bilateral trade agreement later this month, informed sources said Sunday.

Japan proposed including wording in an appendix to the envisaged trade agreement that opens the way for the United States to remove the auto tariffs in the future, the sources said.

Tokyo made the proposal out of concerns that the planned trade agreement will violate World Trade Organization rules requiring high levels of trade liberalization if the U.S. auto tariffs are maintained, the sources said.

Vehicles are a large part of trade flows between the two countries, accounting for as much as 30 percent of Japan’s total exports to the United States in value.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office is also aware of the need to avoid the situation in which the trade agreement violates WTO rules, the sources said.

The appendix is expected to spell out the possibility that the trade agreement will be renegotiated after a certain period of time, the sources said.

But it is uncertain whether U.S. President Donald Trump, who puts priority on protecting auto industry jobs, will accept such a compromise. Even if he accepts it, he is highly unlikely to actually remove the auto tariffs.

The United States agreed to remove the auto tariffs in 25 years under the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, before Trump pulled out of the deal in 2017.

In negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement, the Trump administration declined to accept high levels of auto trade liberalization. Japan agreed to let the United States maintain the tariffs in an effort to avert additional levies being considered by Washington.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Storied British travel group Thomas Cook battles for survival with final creditor meeting
Bosses at Thomas Cook were meeting lenders and creditors Sunday to decide whether the world's oldest travel company could survive until Monday, or face a chaotic collapse that would be felt arou...
Jessica Lescault waits for her dog Moose to receive trial treatment for B-cell lymphoma at the Tufts Veterinary Medical School in North Grafton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 13.
Biotech firms eye big profits as owners seek cures for their sick pets
For Jessica Lescault there is no question that her 6-year-old English bulldog Moose deserves cutting-edge biotechnology cancer treatment as much as any human patient. "Pets are your love...
A Toyota Prius equipped with a solar charging system
Toyota tests car covered in solar panels to make charging stations redundant
Put together the best solar panels money can buy, superefficient batteries and decades of carmaking know-how and, theoretically, a vehicle might run forever. That's the audacious motivation behi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S President Donald Trump shake hands following a news conference at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on Aug. 25. They are scheduled to meet again this week in New York. | AP

, , , , ,