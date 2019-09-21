Sen. Cristina Fernandez arrives at court for an ongoing corruption trial on charges of diverting public funds in Buenos Aires on May 27. | AFP-JIJI

Argentina sets fourth trial of ex-President Cristina Fernandez

AFP-JIJI

BUENOS AIRES – Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez is to stand trial for a fourth time on corruption charges, even as the leftist opposition leader vies for the position of vice president in elections next month.

The 66-year-old, who served two terms as president, is accused of having taken $160 million in bribes for steering public works contracts towards favored businessmen close to her and her late husband, Nestor Kirchner, who served as president before her.

No date for the latest re-trial has been announced.

The judge overseeing the protracted case, Claudio Bonadio, has requested Fernandez be remanded into custody on several occasions, but as a senator she enjoys parliamentary immunity.

Fernandez, who is currently under 13 different investigations, served as president from 2007 until 2015 and is the running mate for her former chief of staff Alberto Fernandez.

The two are favored to win the October 27 elections, polling ahead of center-right President Mauricio Macri, who is running for a second term but faces weakened prospects due to the country’s crippling economic crisis.

