Typhoon Tapah threatens heavy rain and strong winds for large parts of Japan

A large, strong typhoon churning over Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday threatened to bring heavy rain and winds to wide areas of Japan over the weekend, the Meteorological Agency said.

Typhoon Tapah, which strengthened overnight and was upgraded from a tropical storm, will also affect the Korean Peninsula.

As of the agency’s 8:45 a.m. update, Tapah was about 100 km west-southwest of Okinawa’s Kume Island, moving north-northwest at 20 kph. The storm had sustained winds of 126 kph with gusts of up to 180 kph.

After moving over Okinawa, the storm was forecast to travel through the Sea of Japan over the three-day weekend before approaching northern Honshu and Hokkaido.