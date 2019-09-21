A satellite image shows Typhoon Tapah over Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday. | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY

National

Typhoon Tapah threatens heavy rain and strong winds for large parts of Japan

Staff Report

A large, strong typhoon churning over Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday threatened to bring heavy rain and winds to wide areas of Japan over the weekend, the Meteorological Agency said.

Typhoon Tapah, which strengthened overnight and was upgraded from a tropical storm, will also affect the Korean Peninsula.

As of the agency’s 8:45 a.m. update, Tapah was about 100 km west-southwest of Okinawa’s Kume Island, moving north-northwest at 20 kph. The storm had sustained winds of 126 kph with gusts of up to 180 kph.

After moving over Okinawa, the storm was forecast to travel through the Sea of Japan over the three-day weekend before approaching northern Honshu and Hokkaido.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Empress Emerita Michiko is driven to a hospital in Tokyo on Sept. 7 before undergoing breast cancer surgery.
Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko has breast cancer completely removed
Empress Emerita Michiko's breast cancer has been completely removed and no metastasis has been observed, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday. The agency announced the result of the final p...
Firefighters tackle a launch pad blaze at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sept. 11. The fire prompted the cancellation of the launch of an H-2B rocket.
Concentrated liquid oxygen was cause of fire ahead of Japan rocket launch, source says
A high concentration of liquid oxygen, used as rocket engine coolant, has been determined as being the cause of a fire that broke out earlier this month at a launch pad in southwestern Japan, an of...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses a meeting on the future of Japan's social security at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Friday.
Abe vows to improve Japan's social welfare as population grays
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Friday to step up efforts to reform social security as Japan faces a multitude of challenges stemming from its rapidly graying population and low birthrate. "Re...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A satellite image shows Typhoon Tapah over Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday. | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY

,