National

Japan may have mistakenly taken remains of 600 foreigners in hunt for war dead, ministry admits

Kyodo

Japan may have mistakenly collected the remains of nearly 600 non-Japanese in Russia under a long-term project to find the remains of its war dead, the welfare ministry said Thursday.

Experts have pointed to the possibility for years, but the ministry, which oversees the task, has not made the fact public or told Russian officials about it, according to sources familiar with the matter.

DNA tests in August last year found the remains of 16 people collected in Transbaikal Territory are not those of Japanese prisoners of war held by the former Soviet Union. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has since examined other remains brought from Russia.

Japan has, since 1952, been collecting the remains of people who died overseas in World War II. Some 55,000 Japanese are estimated to have died during detention in Siberia and Mongolia.

Japan estimates that, as of July last year, the remains of about half of its 2.4 million war dead overseas have yet to be recovered.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Members of Hoshigekidan pose for a photo in 1946.
Artist shines a spotlight on all-female theater group in postwar Hiroshima Prefecture
During the post-World War II recovery period the city of Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, was home to an all-women's theater group. Established in 1946, the theater group, based in the city's Yos...
Yusuke Shindo, suspected of killing his stepson, covers his head with his shirt as he driven from Omiyahigashi Police Station in the city of Saitama on Friday.
Stepfather allegedly killed Saitama boy after child told him he was not his real father
A 32-year-old man who was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of his 9-year-old stepson told police that he killed the boy because he got angry after the boy said he was not his real fat...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a joint news conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (not pictured) on Thursday in Tokyo.
Abe will not hold meeting with Moon during visit to New York
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has no plans to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during his trip to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly starting Monday, sources familiar with the ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Welfare ministry officials speak during news conference in Tokyo on Thursday when they announced that the ministry may have collected hundreds of sets of remains of non-Japanese by mistake as part of a project to bring back the bones of Japanese who died overseas. | KYODO

, , ,