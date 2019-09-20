U.S. unlikely to remove tariffs on Japan auto parts in trade deal

The United States is not expected to remove tariffs on imports of Japanese automobile parts in a trade agreement that the two governments plan to sign next week, sources familiar with bilateral relations said Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to boost support from the automobile sector ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to auto parts, Japan has failed to persuade the United States to eliminate tariffs on Japanese cars, and the Trump administration is also unlikely to scrap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Japan, the sources said.

The two governments are planning to sign the deal when Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly in New York next week.