Welfare ministry officials speak during news conference in Tokyo on Thursday when they announced that the ministry may have collected hundreds of sets of remains of non-Japanese by mistake as part of a project to bring back the bones of Japanese who died overseas. | KYODO

National

Japan may have collected remains of 600 non-Japanese in hunt for war dead: ministry

Kyodo

Japan may have mistakenly collected the remains of nearly 600 non-Japanese in Russia under a long-term project to find the remains of its war dead, the welfare ministry said Thursday.

Experts have pointed to the possibility for years, but the ministry, which oversees the task, has not made the fact public or told Russian officials about it, according to sources familiar with the matter.

DNA tests in August last year found the remains of 16 people collected in Transbaikal Territory are not those of Japanese prisoners of war held by the former Soviet Union. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has since examined other remains brought from Russia.

Japan has, since 1952, been collecting the remains of people who died overseas in World War II. Some 55,000 Japanese are estimated to have died during detention in Siberia and Mongolia.

Japan estimates that, as of July last year, the remains of about half of its 2.4 million war dead overseas have yet to be recovered.

